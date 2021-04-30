New Gyaasehene enstooled at Akyem Akoase

Nana Dwamena Kyeremanteng IV, Gyaasehene of Akyem Akoase

Samuel Kyeremanteng, a 49-year-old Head of Audit at the Nsawam Government Hospital, Theatre Department has been enstooled as the new Gyaasehene of Akyem Akoase under the stool name Nana Dwamena Kyeremanteng IV.

He swore the oath of allegiance to Osaberima Gyasi Boateng Aduako II, the Chief of Akoase and his elders.



Introducing the new chief to the Akoase community at a Durbar, Osaberima Aduako II congratulated Nana Kyeremanteng IV for succeeding the late Gyaasehene Nana Osei Ntiamoah III who died in February 2021.



He was charged to take up the position given him to ensure the development of the community by partnering with the other sub-chiefs to deliver on his mandate.



The sub-chiefs of Osaberima took turns to advise the new chief on what was expected of him as the occupant of the Gyaase stool.

The newly enstooled Gyaasehene, during his address, thanked the elders for honouring him with such a position and pledged to work closely with the other sub-chiefs to improve education, sanitation and to help create job opportunities for the youth in the area.



He said girls in the area would be assisted to discover their talents and capabilities in various vocations and appealed to guardians to take a keen interest in the education of the girl child to enable them to occupy higher positions in society.



He, therefore, called on the citizens of Akoase to support him to initiate more developmental projects to improve the Standard of living in the Akoase community.