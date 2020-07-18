Religion

New Jerusalem Healing Church to build clinic at Dunkwa

Pastor Daniel Doe Tamakloe

The New Jerusalem Healing Church at Dunkwa in the Central Region has acquired land to build a clinic to support in health delivery in the area.

The project, which is estimated to cost GHC 85 million would be funded with loan from the church’s bankers with support from foreign partners and donations whilst the members provide communal labour.



Pastor Daniel Doe Tamakloe, the General Overseer of the Church, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said some of the materials for the project were already in place.



He said the clinic when completed would complement the services of the District Hospital to help treat communal diseases.

Pastor Tamakloe urged churches to reach out to the people in the hinterland and share the gospel with them, while winning souls for Christ and encourage the payment of taxes for development.



“As Christians we need to set the pace by paying taxes for development whilst benevolent societies contribute their quota,” he said.

