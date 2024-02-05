New Juaben South MP declares decision not to seek new term in parliament after 2028

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has announced that he will not seek a third term in parliament, citing his desire to leave a lasting legacy.

Expressing profound gratitude to delegates, constituency, and regional executives for their trust, Michael Okyere Baafi pledged to work tirelessly as the parliamentary candidate for New Juaben South Constituency in the upcoming December elections, ensuring the party's maximized votes in the constituency.



In an interview after his acclamation ceremony, Michael Okyere Baafi emphasized his commitment to development-oriented projects, infrastructure, and recreational initiatives in his second term.



"This is going to be my last term as an MP, so I want to do exceptionally well in my last term. As I said, I won’t do anything more than two terms, so the next term is going to be my last," citinewsroom.com quoted the MP to have said.



Highlighting the changes he envisions, Okyere Baafi asserted that he will ensure he makes an impact before his exit.

"People will see a lot of physical projects. And they will know the system has changed; we will encourage tourism and direct a lot of traffic to the constituency," he added.



Regarding the party's quest to break the 8, he expressed confidence in New Juaben South playing a pivotal role in that regard.



"You know what we can do, we will work so hard to increase our numbers. People have doubts but, I believe that hard work and working with the right people can give us the votes. And that is exactly what we are going to do, we are going to go all out. You know that when it comes to campaigning, I’m a colossus in that area. I will do my possible best to get the people in the municipality to love our party, to understand what we stand for so that they can vote for us to break the 8. I can assure the whole country that New Juaben South’s contribution will be so enormous in breaking the 8,” he stressed.



