New Juaben South NPP launches campaign, manifesto; targets 70k votes

The NPP is targeting at least 70,000 of total valid votes in the Eastern Region

The New Juaben South Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Eastern Region has launched its 2020 Campaign and Manifesto.

The Party is targeting at least 70,000 of total valid votes cast in both Presidential and Parliamentary election on December 7, 2020.



In 2016, the NPP garnered 40,758 valid votes in the Presidential election representing 66.06% ,while in the Parliamentary election the party polled 40,447 votes representing 66,23%.



Provisional Voters register by the Electoral Commission indicates a total of 90,627 eligible voters registered in New Juaben South Constituency during the compilation of the voters register for the 2020 general election.



Speaking during the launching of the Campaign and manifesto, the Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South NPP, Michael Okyere Baafi who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority said having forged unity among the party after the primaries, he is committed to entering every nook and cranny to campaign vigorously to ensure resounding victory in the Constituency.



“In the history of Koforidua politics, there is absolute unity. We have brought everyone onboard from Yaw Barimah, BB Boateng, Ike Appaw Gyasi, Kwame Boamah Dwira and the MP Dr.Mark Asibbey Yeboah are all onboard supporting the campaign”.



He added “We are promising you (Regional Chairman) that we are going to run unprecedented campaign in the history of Koforidua politics. We will enter every ghetto, we will enter every base, we will enter every Church, we will enter every school, every hotel, we will meet every voter,we will bring all the votes to President Nana Akufo Addo,” confident Michael Okyere Baafi said.

Mr.Okyere Baafi assured the youth that he will continue to create and search for job opportunities for them.



The National Organizer of the NPP Sammy Awuku urged supporters of the party to intensify campaign to ensure that President Akufo Addo is reelected to continue implementing policies that will bring transformation in the country.



He said the opposition National Democratic Congress and its Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama have no superior policy rather engaging in populist campaign citing the legalization of Okada as an example.



He said Okada business cannot be a sustainable job compared to planting for food and job, One District One Factory Policy among others being rolled out by Nana Akufo Addo led Government.



The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP Kingston Okomeng Kissi who launched the New Juaben South Constituency version of the 2020 Manifesto said similar manifestoes have been developed in all 33 Constituencies in the region urging supporters of the party to use it to embark on house to house campaign hinting that the party will not organize mammoth campaign this year.

