Regional News

New Koforidua basic school gets facelift

The group is rehabilitating the school at the cost of GHc27,000.00

The New Koforidua basic school in the Juaben Municipality is receiving a facelift through the effort of a group of students.

The students, from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), are rehabilitating a three-unit classroom block, the office of the head-teacher and the staff common room of the school at the cost of GHc27,000.00.



Mr. Lord Parker, the Deputy Team Leader of the group, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an inspection tour of the school that the gesture was part of the academic course work of the students.



He said the project was being funded through the contribution of the four-member group.



The group members, Mr. Paul Akuamoah Boateng, Mr. Lord Parker, Ms. Isabella Gyamfuaa Boadu and Mr. Kwabena Ansah, are pursuing Masters Degree in Development Management, with specialization in Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy.



Ms. Isabella Gyamfuaa, the group’s secretary, said the project was being done in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for the area, the Presbyterian Church, the Assembly Member and Unit Committee of the community.

She said the group had plans to establish an ICT laboratory and washrooms and to also plant trees around the school.



Ms. Gyamfuaa said the school authorities and the management committee need to develop maintenance plans to ensure that the school was in good condition every time.



Mr. Evans Anning, the headteacher of the school, commended the group for the gesture, and pledged strong collaboration with all relevant stakeholders in maintaining the school to promote quality teaching and learning at all times.



Mr. Emmanuel Siaw, the Unit Committee Secretary, said the community was in contact with the Forestry Commission to obtain tree seedlings to plant on the compound to protect the school facility.



He called for support to build a fence to help ensure security for pupils and teachers.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.