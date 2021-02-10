New NPP MP lobbies NDC MPs to disqualify a particular Akufo-Addo minister-designate

Vetting Committee

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) first-time Member of Parliament(MP) has been revealed to be secretly lobbying National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to ensure a particular Akufo-Addo ministerial nominee is not recommended for approval, MyNewsGh.com has learnt.

The first time NPP MP beyond having a grudge with the minister-designate also believes Ghana will be better off if President Akufo-Addo rescinds the nomination of the said minister-designate as the person is unfit for public office.



The NDC MPs are believed to be cooperating because they themselves have an axe to grind with the minister-designate who is female and has been subjected of numerous petitions already.



One such petition came from CARE Ghana, a civil society organisation, which petitioned Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership, to reject the nomination of the said minister nominee as she had “credibility deficit”, “violent tendencies” and was “incompetent.”



The minister who served in the Akufo-Addo government first term presented to Parliament a budget of GH¢800,000.00 for the development of a website, which was outrageous and was rejected.

A former Communication Director at the Ministry for Special Development Initiative, where the minister-designate headed under Akufo-Addo’s first term, Moro Kabore confirmed awareness of moves to sabotage the minister-designate by a new NPP NPP.



The Appointments Committee of Parliament is commencing vetting of persons appointed by the President for his second administration today, February 10, 2021.



The committee is giving priority to the vetting and appointment of key ministers-designate especially the ministers designate for health, finance and security, who will be going first per the schedule.