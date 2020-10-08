New President of Western Regional House of Chiefs to unite chiefs for development

President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Tetrete Akuamoah Sekyi II

The newly elected President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Tetrete Akuamoah Sekyi II, has called on traditional leaders in the Region to unite for development and not solely depend on government.

Tetrete Akuamoah Sekyi II, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, bemoaned the fact that the Western Region is not benefiting from its natural resources.



He wants to use his leadership to address this and the high rate of youth unemployment in the Region.



“Traditional leaders, you know we can only thrive in peace. Western Region needs leadership. A mantra in Ghana goes ‘The best resources are all from here’. My appeal is we all come together to move the region forward.



“The biggest challenge in the Region now is youth unemployment…I believe the time has come for us to dialogue on it to resolve it. If we say the Western Region has all the natural resources, then it’s time to harness it to create employment avenues instead of solely depending on government,” he said.



In a related development, a High Court judge, Afia Nyarko Adu-Amankwaa, who swore in the new leadership, advised the judicial committee of the House to expedite cases that come before it.

“My little advice is that, you have to be conversant with the laws you work with and not just the customs and usages, but also the statutory rules and the chieftaincy laws and all that.



“By virtue of the supervisory role of the High Court on the judiciary committee of the House of Chiefs, I see a lot of contempt cases coming to the courts.



“One thing I have observed is that t is the duration of these cases that pend at the committees. So I will entreat the President and the Vice President to ensure that cases are expedited. For me, it is these cases that create the mayhem, the confusion, disrupts festival among others…”.



Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II of Gwira Traditional Area was elected the new Vice President of the House.



Three other elected executives joining them to the National House of Chiefs are Obrempong Hema Dekyi XII of Upper Dixcove, Osabarima Kwaw Entsie II of Mpohor and Awulae Annor Adjaye IV of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area.