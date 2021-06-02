New Ranking: Prempeh College fails to make top 3 performing schools in Ashanti Region

Prempeh College is an all-boys high school in Kumasi

• Tepa SHS is the top-performing high school in the Ashanti Region



Tepa SHS is the new frontrunner, ranked first in the Ashanti Region, while Prempeh College follows behind in fifth.



This information was revealed by the Education Ministry during a ceremony to recognize the top "10 percent Top 10 Schools" performing senior high schools in Ashanti Region.



The 10 represented 10 per cent of the 135 schools in the region whose general performance between the score of A1 to C6 were assessed.

Per the criteria, if a school scores 100 per cent at the WASSCE exams but most of its students score lesser grades such as C6 while another school scores 90 per cent but with stronger grades such as A1, the latter would be ranked higher because of its superlative aggregate.



The minister of education Dr Yaw Adutwum said the two new ranking systems were worked on by researchers who were placed in various schools for assessment and data collation.



The Education Ministry has rolled out two ranking schemes for all Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country. The schemes place each institution in its proper perspective and fully assess the free SHS policy.



The ministry named Tepa SHS as the top-performing school in the Ashanti region followed by Saint Louis, Toase SHS, Kumasi High, Ghana Muslim Mission SHS, and Prempeh College.



The other school that made the top 10 list are Kumasi Wesley Girls, TI Amass, Opoku Ware School, Pentecost SHS, Mankraso SHS, and Osei Adutwum SHS established by the minister and handed over to the government.