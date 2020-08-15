Regional News

New Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly MCE confirmed

Abdul-Mumin Issah being sworn in

Fifty-three assembly members of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) in the Western Region have confirmed Abdul-Mumin Issah as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He was confirmed on Friday, August 14.



During his investiture, he assured that he will see to the development of the Municipality with good measures.

“I believe my ancestors are smiling upon me especially my late brother. Thank you all once again for the support and honour that you gave to me. Long live STMA, Long live Ghana.”



Abdul-Mumin was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the death of the MCE for the area, Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, who succumbed to coronavirus.

