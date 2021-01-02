New Speaker of Parliament will be anti-Akufo-Addo – Sulemana Braimah predicts

Executive Director of MFWA, Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has predicted that the next Speaker of Parliament will be anti-Akufo-Addo.

The race for a new Speaker of Parliament lingers as Ghana looks to dissolve the seventh Parliament in the coming days.



Several names have popped up including the current Chairman for the NPP, Freddie Blay and Ayikoi Otoo who is Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada.



But commenting on the ongoing debate on who becomes Ghana’s next Speaker of Parliament, Sulemana Braimah said he believes the individual will be an anti Akufo-Addo because that will be the choice of the NDC.

He said such an individual will receive a massive endorsement from Members of Parliament who are anti-Akufo-Addo.



Sulemana Braimah who made these known in a post he shared on social media said “Are there any NPP stalwarts who are anti-Akufo-Addo? Watch out for one of such persons to be elected Speaker of the next Parliament. It will be NDC’s choice and they will have support from some anti-Akufo-Addo NPP MPs to win”.





