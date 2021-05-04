New Special Prosecutor must investigate Gabby, Ofori-Atta over Agyapa deal – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says whenever a new Special Prosecutor takes office, he/she must investigate two relatives of the president over suspected acts of corruption in relation to the suspended Agyapa deal.

The two, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Ken Ofori-Atta, he avers, have been implicated in the report that led to the resignation of Martin Amidu, the pioneer Special Prosecutor.



Speaking on UTV’s Mpu Ne Mpu programme which aired on Monday, May 3; Sammy said the duo: “… must be investigated by the Special Prosecutor for suspected acts of corruption.



He continued that the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng as new SP was a clear sign that the president wanted to do all it takes to protect corrupt members of his inner circle from prosecution.



“President Akufo-Addo has gone to bring his boy to shield his relatives, so mark my words; this nominee is an Agyapa Special Prosecutor. He is coming to cover up all those cases of corruption, not just those that have occurred but those that are going to be committed,” he added.



He admitted to having colleagues at Law School who were taught by the nominee and also that Agyebeng worked at a firm he is currently with but his relations with African Legal Associates – which Gabby belong to – was a sign that he had already been compromised.



He furthered that Agyebeng lacked the courage to perform like his immediate predecessor, Martin Amidu; who took on even the president when he found good grounds so to do.

"I am trying to say that his connection with Gabby Otchere-Darko and President Akufo-Addo, that is the Agyapa cabal, is the reason he is being appointed not because he knows the law.



“He has to prove us wrong and if you look at him, he lacks courage. He is unlike Amidu who even if the president is doing something, he can raise issues,” he added.



Kissi Agyebeng's nomination was made public last week via a letter from Attorney General Godfred Dame to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The nomination is expected to be transmitted to Parliament for vetting and approval before the president formally swears the nominee into office.



The SP role was created under the Akufo-Addo-1 administration as an independent layer in the government's resolve to fight corruption.