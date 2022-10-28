0
New Tulaku clashes: Police arrest 22 suspects

FgJaOW8WIAAifUI 22 Suspects Arrested At New Tulaku The 22 suspects after they were arrested

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service have arrested 22 suspects in connection with some violent clashes at New Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement by the police, the suspects are part of two rival factions in the area.

It added that during the clashes between the two groups, some six people were injured in the process.

“The Police have arrested twenty-nine suspects for their involvement in violent clashes between two factions at New Tulaku, Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region in the wee hours of October 28, 2022.

“Initial investigation has disclosed that a misunderstanding between two rival factions at the New Tulaku meat market resulted in the attack in which six people sustained various degrees of injuries,” the statement said in part.

The police statement, however, stated that the injured were receiving treatment at a hospital.

It added that investigations into the matter continue, with calm restored to the area.

“The injured are currently at the hospital receiving medical attention, and are all in stable condition, according to the medical authorities.

“The police have since restored calm and deepened personnel presence at Ashaiman and its environs. Investigation continues and all those involved will be brought to justice,” the statement added.

