New Voters’ Register: Non-Ghanaians who are caught registering to serve two years in prison

The Electoral Commission(EC) has stated that Non-Ghanaians who are caught registering for the new voters’ register will each be liable to pay a hefty fine or serve a two (2) year term of imprisonment or both.

In a press statement, the Commission noted with concern attempts by Non-Ghanaians to register as voters in the ongoing Voters’ Registration Exercise, cautioning that it is an offence for non-Ghanaians to register as Voters in the Exercise.



“C.I. 91 explicitly states that Non-Ghanaian citizens are not entitled to register as Voters on our Electoral Roll,” the EC stated.

The Commission therefore urged the general public to expose and peacefully resist attempts by Non-Ghanaians to register during the Voters Registration Exercise.

