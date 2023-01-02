18
Menu
News

New Year Message: 'I pray 2023 will be a year of peace, unity, prosperity' – Dr Bawumia

690780466 820360 600x400 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is very hopeful the new year will bring more opulence to the country after having survived a hard-hitting 2022.

He also prayed for “peace and unity” when he shared his new year’s message with millions on Ghanaians on his official Facebook handle.

“I wish all Ghanaians a very happy new year. I pray that 2023 will be a year of peace, unity and prosperity for the nation,” his message read.

Bawumia reiterated the message in a speech he delivered at the Church of Pentecost's Thomas Wyatt congregation in Accra, where he observed the Watchnight service along with his wife Samira Bawumia and other top government officials.

Most Ghanaians entered 2023 engaging in either Watchnight services in places of worship dotted around the country or at entertainment joints to welcome the New Year.

Ghana had a torrid 2022 amid an economic crisis that forced government to seek an International Monetary Fund facility at a time the cedi was rapidly depreciating, inflation was galloping and government was faced with multiple downgrades by rating agencies.

The government has serially blamed the crisis partly on the aftershocks of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

It has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country after sealing a Staff-Level agreement with the IMF with the hope that funds from the US$3 billion facility will be released early this year.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: