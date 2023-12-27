New Year prophecies: Police caution pastors against publication of false news

Ghana Police Service logo

The Ghana Police Service has entreated religious leaders and faith-based groups to be circumspect in the issuance of prophecies as part of activities marking the end of year watchnight services.

In a statement dated December 27, 2023, the police urged the public to abide by the existing laws against the publication of false news.



According to the police, while the law recognises peoples right to practice their faith, same protects and demands respect for the rights of others and public interest.



“As the year comes to an end, the Ghana Police Service respectfully wishes to remind the general public, especially the religious community, of the law on publication of false news and urges its continuous compliance.



“We are grateful to faith-based groups and individuals for their compliance with the law so far, particularly in communicating prophecies. While this has protected the rights and freedoms of those who are normally affected by these prophecies, it has also fostered a society free of needless panic, fear and alarm.



“We urge the general public, especially faith-based groups and individuals, to continue to be patriotic and abide by the law, to ensure that the prevailing state of law, order and security in our beloved country is maintained,” the statement said.



The police in recent years cracked down on doomsday prophecies noting its potential to incite fear and panic within the public domain and in persons who are subjects of such prophecies.

The police have since issued a statement at the end of every year reminding pastors to abide by the laws against the publication of false news.



In this year’s statement, the police called on religious communities to practice their faith within the confines of the law.



“The Police will like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice: our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterate that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.



“As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework,” the police said.





GA/SARA