New Year revellers defy Coronavirus protocols at Aboadze Beach

Some of the revellers at the beach

The COVID-19 pandemic was not enough to deter people thronging the Paradise Aboadze beach to have fun on New Year day.

The revellers, overwhelmed by joy, failed to comply with the established COVID-19 protocols though messages were posted at vantage points at the beach.



Dressed in varied outfits, some of the revellers came to the beach with cooked food and swimsuit to release stress after a challenging year.



They engaged in outdoor activities such as thug of war, football, ampe, sack race, dancing competition, rap show and acrobatics amid brass band music.



Some of the revellers told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that 2020 was a difficult year and that they wanted to release tension and get refreshed for the New Year.



Others also said they were at the beach for leisure and to "cure unwanted depression."



Ms Adriana Baidoo, a 30-year-old resident of Inchaban, told the GNA that she drew inspiration after seeing people trooping to the beach and decided to join them and described her experience as a memorable one.

For Mr Kweku Ackon, a 28-year-old fisherman and resident of Bronyibima, a suburb of Aboadze, said he decided to participate in the event because swimming in the sea was considered a great anxiety reliever.



Mr Abubakar Sulemana, a 24-year-old graduate, said he was happy to see various groups with ideological differences, different social upbringing and family orientations converged at the Aboadze Paradise Beach to engage in fun games.



Another reveller, who only gave her name as Efua, said she came to the beach purposely to fraternize.



Some traders used the occasion to sell their goods that included swimsuits, African clothes, sandals and many more.



The business at the beach was, however, slow compare to previous years, which the traders attributed to the impact of the COVID-19.