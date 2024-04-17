New York: Asantefuohene and Asantefuohemaa to be installed on May 25

The important event will see dignitaries from the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, including Otumfuo Aboafo

All is set for the grand installation of Nana Attakorah Amaniampong as Asantefuohene and Nana Kwaa Fobi as Asantefuohemaa, New York on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The event will be held at 14 West 170th, Bronx NY 10452 between Jerome Ave. and Inwood Ave.(Cadet Place) will take place from 6:00 pm to 2:00 am.



The important event will see dignitaries from the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, including Otumfuo Aboafohene, Nana Osei Agyemang Bawuah, Otumfuo Suadu Hene, Nana Kwabena Bonsu Kani, Otumfuo Mamensehene, Nana Barima Osei Kwadwo, Tepa Omanhene, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem, Nana Hemanhene, and Nana Apau Wiafe Ababio gracing the occasion.

Rich Ashanti culture and quality Kente cloth are expected to be showcased at the colourful event.



The programme is put together by Manhyia Palace, Kumasi in partnership with Asante Kotoko Association of North America, Inc (Opemsuo Nananom) and in conjunction with Asanteman Council of North America (ACONA).