New York Square sinks a borehole for the people of Changli

New York Square is set to build a basketball court in Tamale

New York Square has LLC has sunk a borehole for the community of Changli, a suburb of Tamale as a precursor to building a community basketball court in Tamale.

New York Square in partnership with Ghana Basketball is on course to fulfil its promise to build 10 courts in Ghana.



Each court is accompanied by a borehole for a community in the city where the court will be built.



New York Square was represented by Alex Kukula, Head of Basketball Operations; Paa Joe Gadagbui, Chief Financial Officer and Philemon, General Manager.



In attendance were the Chief of Changli, Chang Naa Abdulai Mahama, the Assembly Man , Iddrisu Mahama and the Imam , Afa Abdul Somed Yakubu.

The Chief, in appreciation, said the borehole has come at the right time to solve a pressing need of his people.



"Water is the best gift you can give to a community in need," the chief stated.



"This borehole will go a long way to solve the problem of waterborne diseases caused by unsafe sources of water" the Assembly Man also reiterated.