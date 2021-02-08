New batch of doctors, dentists to be employed tomorrow - MoH

File Photo of doctors

Effective Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the Ministry of Health will begin processes for the recruitment of permanently registered medical doctors and dentists.

These groups of medical practitioners are those who have registered with the Medical and Dental Council and have “completed their house job,” a statement from the Ministry stated.



Signed and issued by the acting Chief Director of the MoH, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, he said, “Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the ministry.”



The statement added further that “The deadline for the submission of applications is 6 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021.



In 2019, the MoH recruited privately and publicly trained nurses who had received their certification between 2012 and 2016, but who were yet to be employed.



The Ghana Health Service then had announced that it was giving some 20,084 nurses financial clearance to be rolled into the system as employees of healthcare institutions across the country.

In May 2020, a similar process took place, making room for the employment of medical doctors and dentists, permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council, and who had completed their house jobs.



Graphic.com.gh reports that the government has recruited 92,000 nurses in the last three years, leaving no backlog of graduate nurses in the country, after the MoH received clearance to recruit more nurses in the country.



The report continues that in January 2020, graduate nurses and midwives who were yet to be employed by the MoH, after they had completed their education, threatened a demonstration to press home their unemployed status.



The failure of the government, they said, to employ them, with the excuse of not having the financial muscle to pay them, was untenable.



The group complained further that while all those who completed in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017, only the 2016 batch of graduates had been employed as of that time.