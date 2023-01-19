New curriculum for SHS students have no room for integrated science- Dr Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum,Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum has disclosed that a new curriculum for senior high school students will have no room for integrated science.

According to him, students offering science courses with majors in biology, chemistry and physics will no longer do integrated science as one of their core subjects.



The minister observed that the new changes are expected to begin by 2024.



The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency said engagement with stakeholders in the educational sector is ongoing to ensure that, the process is a success.



“Our transformational efforts on the curriculum are focused on ensuring that we have the dream Ghanaian child who is competent and able to match up to any of their counterparts anywhere in the world”, he stated.



” We needed to review the present school curriculum to respond to the national priority of shifting the structure and content of the education system from merely passing examinations to building character, nurturing values, and raising literate, confident and engaged citizens, with emphasis on science and mathematics as building blocks for success in either tertiary education or early entry in the workplace”

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum said this on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, when he paid an unannounced visit to the staff of Labone Senior High School in Accra.



The visit was part of the Minister’s regular tour of schools to get first-hand information about schools.



It also aims and interacting with authorities at various schools and also motivate them to do more.



