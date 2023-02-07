New dispensation in parliament as Speaker influences clerks to abandon robes for Kente

It all started with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, when, at the start of parliamentary sittings in 2022, he showed up in the Chamber in a full kente cloth, matching it with a crown befitting a king.

Thereafter, the Speaker has continued to appear in parliament without the hitherto signature robe of the head of the legislature, cementing the end and beginning of an era of fashion statements in Ghana’s parliament.



But what many thought was a bus that was only stopping with the Speaker of Parliament, all eyes were on the clerks of parliament on Tuesday, February 7, 2022, when the House reconvened for the first sitting of the year.



The clerks, who would usually spot their signature overall robes, mostly over their suits and matching flying ties, this time walked onto the floor of the Chamber in matching, neatly-sewn African print robes.



The male clerks were also spotted in matching kaftans.

The blue and white patterned fabric gave some synergy to the clerks, even they made way for their seats.



Watch a video of the clerks below:







AE/BOG