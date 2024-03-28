New era begins: NDC Canada Chapter inaugurates Executive Leadership Team

NDC Canada Chapter logo

In a momentous virtual event slated for April 6th, 2024, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Canada chapter is poised to usher in a new era of leadership. With a theme of "Building the Ghana We Want Together - Harnessing Diaspora Diversity, Inclusiveness, and Responsibilities for Victory 2024," the inauguration promises to be a pivotal moment in the party's trajectory.

The anticipation mounts as the clock ticks towards 6pm GMT, 2pm EST, 12 noon MST, 3 PM ATS, and 11AM PST, when Facebook, Zoom, and YouTube will become the stages for this historic occasion. The stage is set, the audience primed, as the NDC Canada Chapter prepares to introduce its freshly elected executives to the world.



Leading the charge is Gameli R.K Atakuma, the newly appointed Chairman of the NDC Canada Chapter, whose vision and leadership will guide the organization into a new era of progress and development.



Assisting Gameli is Dr. Victor Wutor, who serves as the Chairman of the program, ensuring that the inauguration proceeds smoothly and leaves a lasting impact on all attendees.



Behind the scenes, Michael Ologo, the Chairman of the planning committee, works tirelessly to coordinate the logistical aspects of the event, ensuring that every detail is meticulously planned and executed to perfection.

Among the esteemed guests gracing the virtual dais are heavyweights of the NDC hierarchy, including Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman, and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary. Adding an international flavor to the proceedings is Alex Segbefia, the Director of International Relations, whose presence underscores the global reach of the NDC's mission.



The atmosphere is electric, charged with anticipation and enthusiasm, as the slogan "Victory 2024 - Our Shared Responsibility" reverberates through cyberspace. It encapsulates the collective resolve of the NDC faithful to contribute to Ghana's future, united in purpose and determination.



As the virtual curtains rise on this momentous occasion, all eyes are on the NDC Canada Chapter, as they embark on a journey of reinvigoration and renewal, forging ahead with unwavering commitment to the ideals of progress and prosperity for all Ghanaians. For more information and to be a part of this historic event, visit ndccanada.org, and join in the chorus of voices proclaiming, "Victory 2024 - Our Shared Responsibility."