New era for Ablekuma North NDC as Ewurabena completes vetting

Ewurabena Aubynn is confident she is the right person to lead Ablekuma North

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The parliamentary candidate aspirant for Ablekuma North constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Ewurabena Aubynn, has called on the youth of Ghana and those in her constituency to rally behind the party to win 2024 general election.

According to her, the NDC has better policies and programmes to ensure that the youth of Ghana are positioned at the fore front in their next government.



Ewurabena made this known on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after successfully going through vetting to become one of the three parliamentary aspirants in the Ablekuma North Constituency.



“With Ewurabena and John Mahama pairing, I want to assure the youth that there will be better outcomes. Also, with the assurance from the flagbearer of transparency in his government, the youth must come out boldly to support the NDC win the 2024 election,” she stated.



Ewurabena said the party sees the 2024 elections and an NDC victory as a powerful instrument to breakdown the injustices in Ghana presently.



She reiterated further that the improved membership drive and re-organisation of the NDC across board strengthens the grassroots of the party.



"Ablekuma North after 2024, will not be called an orphan Constituency because NDC will win the seat handsomely.”

“The perception of the constituency being an orphan constituency will change in 2024 and it will be a thing of the past,” she stated



Speaking on the vetting, Ewurabena said the vetting went well, the panel were welcoming adding that “I have always been confident that, having worked tirelessly in the constituency, the delegates would also reward my hardwork and competence with a win to serve as motivation for future aspirants.



She called on the delegates to display unity, love and togetherness during and after this internal contest.



She also appealed for the need of a descent campaign among all aspirants and called on supporters of all sides to exercise moderation in utterances to curb disunity.



“I want to use this medium to remind delegates that all the aspirants are good but Ewurabena Aubynn is the best,” she stated.



At the end of a successful vetting, the maverick politician eventually picked number one on the ballot paper.