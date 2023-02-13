New housing, accoutrements for military speaks volumes of govt's care - Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema in the Greater Accra Region has said the government’s provision of new housing for the country’s military is a demonstration of the concern that it has for the welfare of soldiers.

In an interview, Yohane Amarh Ashitey said the provision, which included some accouterments as well proves the government’s readiness to really oil the wheels of the military as machinery.



“This is about the best thing that has happened to the military in years, given the direct nature of the response to the accommodation problem that has been a problem for decades with successive governments failing to solve it,” the MCE said.



He added that, “the accoutrements that came with the new accommodation unit will go to beef up the working gear of our military and make them even better prepared to defend the country from both internal and external aggressions.”



On Wednesday, 1st February 2023, President Akufo-Addo who is also the Commander in Chief of the Ghana armed forces commissioned a newly constructed 300 Bed capacity Block at the 37 Military Hospital for the Military.



Named after Zoomlion CEO, the building is called “Joseph Siaw Agyepong Young Soldiers’,” the building is expected to accommodate newly posted young soldiers to commence their basic training in medical care.



President Akufo-Addo also commissioned an ultra-modern office complex for the Chief of Defense Staff.

According to the MCE, “the new office complex will bring the dignity that is befitting the soldiers of the Ghana Armed Forces which is reputed to be one of the best in Africa.



President Akufo-Addo also handed over the UN Level IV COVID-19 Field Hospital located near the Air Force Base, Accra, to the military High Command and also handed over a fleet of 175 vehicles to the Headquarters 15 Armoured Brigade.



Later, the president would cut sod for the construction of a General Headquarters Office Complex for GHQ, and also for the construction of two thousand (2,000) housing units for the Navy.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey notes that the provisions are coming at a time that the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy is still lingering.



He reiterated the fact that in spite of the pandemic, the government is committed to improving the lot of all Ghanaians.



“Ghanaians should continue to have faith in government like I have always said and with time we will together emerge out of the crisis more stronger and better. The impact of COVID is being felt everywhere, including in the Almighty US where inflation has left the Americans stunned,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey, whose performance in office is admired by many in the Metropolis said.