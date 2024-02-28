New judges, buildings etc.: Akufo-Addo lists achievements in judicial sector

According to Akufo-Addo a total of 76 Judges and Magistrates were appointed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has provided an overview of his achievements in the country's judicial service.

The President expressed satisfaction with the progress particularly in the administration of justice during the State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2024, highlighting achievements in the appointment of judges, infrastructure development, and digitalization initiatives.



According to him, a total of 76 Judges and Magistrates were appointed, including a new Chief Justice, two Supreme Court Justices, 23 High Court Judges, 29 Circuit Court Judges, and 21 Magistrates.



“Mr Speaker, I am pleased to report on the progress we are making in the administration of justice. This past year, a total of seventy-six (76) Judges and Magistrates were appointed. They comprised a new Chief Justice, two (2) new Justices of the Supreme Court, twenty-three (23) new High Court Judges, twenty-nine (29) new Circuit Court Judges, and twenty-one (21) new Magistrates.



“Two hundred and sixty-two (262) staff were recruited to address some of the human resource gaps created because of the newly established courts throughout the country. In January 2024, three (3) additional Justices have been appointed to the Supreme Court to replace three (3) Justices who have retired from the Court.



“We have made unprecedented progress in the provision of court buildings and residences for judges around the country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the government's commitment to providing adequate infrastructure for the judicial system.



Akufo-Addo reported that there is an ongoing Judicial Service initiative to modernize legal operations and enhance access to justice.



“In 2020, Government set out to construct one hundred (100) courthouses with residential facilities nationwide. As at 31st January 2024, sixty-seven (67) courthouses had been successfully inaugurated, and are in use at various sites around the country.



“Twelve (12) completed projects have been slated for inauguration by the end of this month of February 2024. The remaining twenty-one (21) projects are at various stages of completion, and are expected to be completed and inaugurated before May 2024.



“In addition, one hundred and twenty-one (121) residential units have been constructed for judges throughout the country,” he added.

The president continued” The attention now is to the digitalisation process of the courts to modernise the entire system. The Judicial Service has undertaken a digitalisation initiative to modernise legal operations and foster greater access to justice.



“A virtual court system was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the continuity of business. The virtual court system was rolled out to seventeen (17) courts, and then, subsequently, to nineteen (19) High Courts for the smooth hearing of court cases.”



