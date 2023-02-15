1
New leadership of Assemblies of God pays courtesy call on Speaker

2022 Alban Bagbin Gavel .jpeg Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Dr Stephen Wengam, newly elected General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God’s Church, Ghana, has led an eight-member delegation of the Church to pay a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin in Accra.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the purpose of the visit was to officially introduce the newly elected executives of the church to the Speaker and to invite him to their induction ceremony.

The Speaker, welcoming the delegation, emphasized the need for the Church and the State to partner to lead the people to better prospects of life.

He indicated that Parliament was doing all it could to represent the citizenry and that the Church also had a responsibility to crack the whip when needed.

The team was elected on 4th August, 2022 at the 30th Biennial General Council meeting.

Source: GNA
