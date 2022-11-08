New plan for NDC women outdoored

Margaret Ansei

Source: Ben Essuman, Contributor

The Women's Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received a boost as it is set to come under a new arrangement leading to the 2024 general elections.

The new order is contained in a campaign document released this Monday, November 7, by Ms. Margaret Ansei, the Deputy Spokesperson of the party's 2020 Campaign.



The document, titled "Leading and Mobilising NDC Women For Onetouch Victory In 2024" has topics dealing with the welfare of NDC Women, resource mobilisation and allocation, the track record of the candidate and door-to-door campaign strategies which are programmed to lead to victory for the party in the 2024 elections.



Ms. Margaret Ansei, popularly known as Magoo, boldly describes in the document, the envisioned 2024 success of the party, as a 'onetouch victory'.



Magoo, who is a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and also a former Municipal Chief Executive of Suhum, has locked horns with the incumbent National Women's Organiser of the NDC, Hannah Louisa Bissiw, over who is best fit to lead the NDC Women's wing.



The elections is set for December 10, and aspirants are set to file their nomination forms on Tuesday 8th and Wednesday 9th November, at the party's headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.

The incumbent National Women Organiser in 2020 decamped her role at the National Headquarters and surprisingly contested as the party's Parliamentary Candidate in her home Constituency, Tano South.



This development led to the beheading of the party's Women's Wing, which could not galvanize the full force of Ghanaian women groups behind the party, even after the historic announcement of Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman as the party's Vice Presidential candidate - first time such a position was being given to a woman.



In her blueprint to the party's women delegates, Magoo seems to have referred to this abandonment of the Women’s wing by stating: Magoo as National Women's Organiser WILL NEVER DESERT THE WOMEN'S WING.



Amongst others, she promises to seek autonomy for the Women's Wing, which will therefore be directly allocated their resources and also fully be in charge of its distribution to the party's women.