Politics

New register: NPP has created the sword that they will fall on – Muntaka

Muntaka Mubarak, MP, Asawase Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, says the just-ended voters’ registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) is a sword created by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and they will fall on their own sword.

Since the beginning of the voter registration exercise, the Asawase Constituency has dominated media headlines after both NPP and NDC accused each other of busing non-residents to register in the constituency.



The eligibility of over a thousand registrants in the area was challenged as party agents at the centers either claimed they were not residents of the constituency or citizens of Ghana.



The Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, highlighted these instances that characterized the just-ended exercise and concluded they had caused division among community members.

“There have been deep divisions in our communities and even the whole country. If you look at what’s happening in the Volta Region, Banda, Kasoa, nothing can describe this exercise than a divisive one. It has divided us more. And I believe they [the NPP] have only created the sword that they will fall on.”



“For example, when you come to Aboabo Bolabola, I know a lot of people there who are NPP members. They are challenging blindly to the extent that they are challenging their own. Many of them have come to me to assure me that they will vote for me because of what their own had done to them. What can be more divisive than this?” he wondered.



Speaking to the media, the Asawase MP showed appreciation to party agents who were assigned at the registration centers to monitor the exercise.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.