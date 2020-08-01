General News

New register could contain 40% of ‘dubious voters’ – IMANI president

The EC says it will delete names of multiple registrants

Founding president of think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said it is worrying that guaranteed registrants make up nearly 38% of the new register.

Reacting in a Facebook post about the news that the Electoral Commission (EC) has detected multiple registrations in the ongoing exercise, Mr Cudjoe said, although troubling, that is not particularly unheard of.



“EC's own data shows guaranteed registrants are close to 38% of the roll so far. Most likely we'd end up with a register with nearly 40 % of 'guaranteed' voters’ whose credentials are potentially dubious,” he predicted.



According to him, the news that the EC has detected multiple registrants is no surprise because deduplication is normal with all biometric systems.



“The previous ECs under [Kwadwo Afari Gyan] and [Charlotte Osei] used the previous biometric system to expunge 150,000 names of multiple registrants. They did this with the active participation of political parties. See official extract from an official EC response to the NPP on December 30, 2015,” he said.



According to him what Ghanaians should worry more about with the current register is a CODEO report that says guarantee contractors have identified in 21 to 28 % of polling stations.

Meanwhile, the EC has said the names of persons who would be confirmed to have engaged in multiple registrations would be deleted.The voters registration exercise ends on August 6, 2020.



