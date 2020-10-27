New suspect introduced in Prof Benneh murder trial after key suspect death

Late Prof Benneh

A new suspect in the murder of Law Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh has been introduced by the prosecution after the death of the key suspect, James Nana Wamba.

According to prosecution, the new suspect, Ebenezer Kwayisi alias Junior, may have been involved in the events leading to the assassination of the professor.



Prof Benneh is said to have been murdered at his Adjiriganor residence in East Legon after his mutilated body was found in the morning of Saturday, September 29.

His legs and arms were tied as his body was found between his living room and bedroom.