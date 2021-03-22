New taxes will ensure massive development - Nana Kofi Ntiamoah

NPP Communication Team Member, Nana Kofi Ntiamoah

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Communication Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, is pleading with Ghanaians to accept the new taxes introduced in the 2021 Budget Statement.

According to him, the resources acquired with these taxes are meant to help grow back the economy after it was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.



We are at that point where every Ghanaian has to chip in a little so that we are able to recover. We cannot as a country allow the temporary challenges that we face today to hold us back.



“We need to bite the bullet, raise some more resources and invest the same in the things that we all aspire to achieve in this country,” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah said that the government needs the resources to fund, roads, sanitation projects and the many policies it introduced like Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others.



Some analysts and Ghanaians have already expressed their disagreement with the proposal, indicating it will only lead to more hardship on them.