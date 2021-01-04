New variant of coronavirus not detected in Ghana - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the new variant of the coronavirus which has been recorded in some countries including South Africa has not been detected in Ghana.

Addressing the country on Sunday, January 3, 2021, President Akufo-Addo assured that the country’s health authorities are on high alert and monitoring the situation in other countries closely.



He promised that the nation will be made aware should there be a detection of the new variant of the virus.



Giving a breakdown of the country’s figures, President Akufo-Addo said “this is a relatively welcome picture with regard to the data painted from other countries. Especially also at the time when many parts of the world are having to grapple with a second wave of infections and a new variant of the virus which is set to be more transmissible than the original version”.



“Thus far, we in Ghana have not detected any case of this new variant. Our scientist tell us the genetic make up of the virus in this country has still not changed. The Ghana Health Service with the support of other relevant institutions continue to monitor events closely and will advise government on the way forward”.

The President further admonished Ghanaians to obey the preventive protocols.



He said that the government will not consider lockdown options if the citizens adhere to the measures.



“The adherence to the enhanced hygiene, social distancing protocols and mask wearing protocols continue to be the tools of our welfare even when the vaccine arrive in Ghana. By observing these protocols, we are also making sure that the imposition of crippling restrictions and lockdowns do not become options for government.



