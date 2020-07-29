General News

New video emerges of witch doctors abusing alleged witches in Widana

A new video has emerged showing various forms of abuses against women accused of being witches in Widana, a town in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The author of the video, The Sanneh Institute, an NGO, is using the video to back a petition to President Nana Akufo-Addo to shutdown the "witch-healing centre" in the town.



In the video, which has been posted below, some young women are seen rolling on the floor or restrained after a witch doctor sprinkles water on them.



This new video comes at a time when the police are on a manhunt for persons who lynched 90-year-old Akua Denteh in Kafaba, after a soothsayer pointed her out as a witch.



The lynching of the nonagenarian was also recorded on a video and has caused fierce public outrage.

A narration that comes with the latest video by The Sanneh Institute reveals that when a person accused of being a witch is brought to the healing centre, water is sprinkled on them and if they are a witch, they allegedly confess.



But in many instances, the accused persons – all of them women – insist that they are not witches and are beaten until they confess.



Watch the video compiled by The Sanneh Institute below.





