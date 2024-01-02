New year message: Pastor urges congregation to embrace digital skills for economic growth

He asked the church members to harness the digital environment to enhance their skills

Source: Rafiq Nungor Adam, Contributor

Rev. Robert Akolbugri, the Head Pastor of Revival AG Church in Wa municipality of the Upper West Region, issued a clarion call in the New Year's address, advocating for members to harness the digital environment to enhance their skills and seize economic opportunities.

In his address to the congregants, Pastor Akolbugri highlighted the church's focus on the theme "My Year of Soul Winning and Prayer as We Walk in Holiness" in 2023. Emphasizing holiness as a core principle, the church engaged in evangelism, planting churches, and impacting numerous lives with their outreach efforts.



Acknowledging the challenges of the past year due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine, the pastor expressed hope for economic recovery. He urged members to leverage digital platforms to upgrade skills, foreseeing this as a gateway to enhancing their economic prospects.



"Thankfully, inflation is easing and we hope the economy will bounce back to smoothen consumption in many homes. I urge all members to take advantage of the digital environment to upgrade their skills and utilize the opportunities it comes along and thus improve their economic growth."



The pastor joyfully recounted the church's blessings, celebrating job promotions, graduations, and advancements of individuals like Ms. Niibman Kombian, who ascended to the role of Deputy Registrar at Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University.



Connecting with the national theme, "Send the Light," the church announced its 2024 theme, "Divine Increase," inspired by Exodus 1:7. Pastor Akolbugri emphasized the importance of divine guidance, hard work, and responsibility in achieving growth.



The pastor outlined key aspirations for the church, aiming for numerical expansion, health awareness, financial blessings, and personal advancements among its members.

Addressing societal issues, the pastor urged for integrity, particularly highlighting the prevalence of corruption and the need for members to uphold honesty and serve the nation conscientiously.



As Ghana approaches general elections, the pastor stressed the importance of responsible citizenship, cautioning against political manipulation and violence. He encouraged peaceful participation in the democratic process for the betterment of the nation.



The pastor also addressed controversial topics, advocating against LGBTQ+ practices while emphasizing the church's stance on upholding values that align with their beliefs.



In conclusion, Pastor Akolbugri expressed optimism for the year ahead, invoking blessings for Ghana and the elevation of its people.



This New Year message resonates with a call for personal and societal growth, advocating for a balanced approach between faith, personal responsibility, and societal contributions.