Newborn baby found lifeless in box near Tesano

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a heart-wrenching incident, the lifeless body of a newborn baby was discovered inside a box near a gutter at the dumping site adjacent to the Tesano Cluster of Schools in Accra.

The distressing find was made by pupils from the school who had ventured to the site for a necessary reason.

Authorities swiftly responded to the report, with the police promptly arriving at the scene to take possession of the deceased infant.

Citi News verified that the police had indeed taken custody of the baby when they visited the location.

Eyewitness Joe Smith conveyed his deep concern over the incident, expressing shock and dismay.

Adding to the disconcerting nature of the discovery, Smith revealed that the box housing the baby bore the name "Linda."

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for measures to protect vulnerable infants and support struggling mothers.

The community mourns the loss of this innocent life and hopes that investigations into the circumstances surrounding this abandonment will lead to justice.

YNA/OGB

