Newborn discovered dead near a dump site

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A newborn baby was discovered dead at the garbage site of Atekyem, a village in Bechem in the Ahafo region’s Tano South constituency.

Rainbowradioonline.com learned that the baby was discovered on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m.

Prophet Robert Twum of Divine Prayers Ministry, an eyewitness, reported seeing a mentally challenged lady around the dumping site on his way home from church chores, claiming she had a child, and when approaching the lady, he discovered it was a freshly born baby who had been placed into the bin.

He emphasised that he summoned a midwife who lives in the same house as him to evaluate the neonate’s condition to determine if the baby was alive or dead, but the nurse confirmed the baby’s death upon her arrival.

According to the appearance of the baby, he believes it was caused by abortion.

The Man of God has asked people in and around Bechem to assist in identifying the woman who may be responsible for the terrible situation so that the country’s laws can take their course.

The Assembly Member for Atekyem electoral area, Hon. Appiah Joseph, told the media that he received a distress call about 6:00 p.m. on the incident and reported it to the Bechem police command, who then transported the body to the Bechem Government Hospital mortuary pending investigations.

