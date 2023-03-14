2
Menu
News

Newborn found in a gutter at Adabraka

Newborn Baby Dumped File photo

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A newborn baby has been found dead in a gutter in Adabraka, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region.

The lifeless premature baby was found around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 by some residents.

According to a Graphic.com.gh report, an eyewitness, Madam Ama Asare, she saw the lifeless baby after her attention was drawn to it by some students. “I suspect some ladies in this area might have done this. We are going to monitor them,” she said.

The police have yet to retrieve the baby's body as of the time of filing this report, Graphic.com.gh report added.

YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects