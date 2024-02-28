Newly-appointed ministers to face vetting committee from March 5

The others will also take their turn in between the first and final days of the vetting

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will soon begin vetting the newly-nominated Ministers of State.

The nominees are expected to be vetted from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



Day one of the vetting will see Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-designate, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture; Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister-designate, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources; Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development; Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation; and Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate, and Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection face the committee.

Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister-designate, Education Ministry; Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister-designate, Employment and Labour Ministry; Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister-designate, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; and Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister-designate, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Development, are all expected to appear before the committee on the day of the vetting.



