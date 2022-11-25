0
Menu
News

Newly elected Greater Accra NDC executives call on Bagbin

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 24 At 07.10.26 1024x682.jpeg Group photo of bagbin and new executives

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 17 newly sworn-in Greater Accra Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has paid their foremost courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban S. K Bagbin.

The team, led by the Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore called on the Speaker to introduce themselves to the head of the country’s legislature.

Mr Ashie Moore, a one time Member of Parliament for the Adenta constituency was in the house with his team to also confer with the Speaker on the responsibilities of their new roles.

An elated Speaker, who welcomed his comrades, congratulated the new executives for their achievements in the recently held NDC regional elections and charged them to work hard.

The Speaker also admonished the NDC Greater Accra regional executives not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the delegates of the region.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: