Newly installed chief of Nsawam promises unity and development

Newly installed chief of Nsawam, Nana Kwamena Ansah I

Source: Michael Oberteye

The newly installed chief of Nsawam in the Eastern Region has expressed his readiness to prioritize unity and embark on a developmental drive to change the face of the area.

With unity standing out as a key ingredient towards achieving progress, Nana Kwamena Ansah I, while noting that this was the panacea to enhance investment and development in the area, called on the people to rally behind him in this quest.



The new traditional leader was enstooled in glamour at a colourful ceremony at Nsawam, over two and half decades after the death of his predecessor, Nana Osae Kuma.



Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Nana Kwamena Ansah I expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Nsawam for their show of immense support for him and willingness to welcome the new dawn.



In his words, he said; “Nsawam is a gap-town that links Coastal Ghana to Northern Ghana and has a greater potential for breakthroughs through a well-coordinated Agenda for Development. I urge all and sundry to get ready to align with the positive transformation. May the Lord be my Guide, he added"



Nana Kwamena Ansah I also touched on (i) Sanitation and eco-friendly Practices



(ii)Education

(iii)Making Nsawam a destination of Choice.



On his part, Nana Ababio, Osiahene of Akuapem-Adonteng said the event rekindled joy in the Nsawam community, having been without a substantive chief over the past two and a half decades.



He was hopeful that the installation of Nana Kwamena Ansah I would encourage the traditional leadership to join forces with the government to enhance development in the community.



He urged the new chief to pursue unity in the interest of his people, adding that unity breeds progress and development.



Nana Ababio also called on all the Nananom to support the new leader to ensure that he succeeds in his vision for the Nsawam community.



ABOUT THE NEW CHIEF:

Nana Kwamena Ansah I is known in private life as Mr. Solomon Kwasi Adu Gyamfi Addo.



Born on the 3rd of June, 1979, the 44-year-old is the CEO of Ultimate-Sag Group which includes real estate, hospitality and recreational facilities as well as an IT and security solutions (sales & services) firm.



Background:



Nsawam is a sub-division of the Adonteng Division of the Akuapem Traditional Area. Its chieftaincy succession operates on a conventional tripod rotational system (Mukasa system) namely: Awo Amene, Awo Aku Badu and Awo Ogyaa respectively.



The head of the Aku Badu Clan, Abusuapanyin Kwasi Amankwah in consultation with his elders and Mmerewa Tia nominated Mr. Solomon Kwasi Adu Gyamfi to succeed the Late Nana Osae Kuma with the express consent and blessings from all the Kingmen, (Asiahene) which includes all chiefs, queen mothers, family heads, major stakeholders from all the 3 Clans and with the approval of Awo Yaa Amankwah, Queen Mother of Nsawam who expressed joy for her " New Husband".