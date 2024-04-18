Newly procured modern train involved in an accident during test run

One of the trains at the Polish factory

One of the modern trains recently procured by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government from Poland has reportedly been involved in an accident.

According to reports, the train which arrived from Poland about two weeks ago crashed during a test run in the Asuogyaman District.



The train was being prepared to ply the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.



Pictures of the crash, shared on social media on Thursday, April 18, 2024, showed the front of the train badly damaged.



The train hit a Hyundai truck that had been abandoned across a section of the stretch.



The Ministry of Railways Development confirmed the crash via a press statement, that disclosed that the train, Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001, hit a stationary vehicle during the test run; adding that no person was injured.



"At approximately 12:10 pm on Thursday, 18th April 2024, while conducting the test, an incident took place around Km76+100. The DMU, upon approaching the curve at Km76+100, encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track. Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle."

The ministry added, "The DMU involved has been moved to the Workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs".



It can be recalled that Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar in a post shared on X confirmed the arrival of the first units consisting of 12 modern trains for the Ghana Railways Development Authority.



View pictures of the incident below:





Source: @FAgbodeka pic.twitter.com/dkNzxuz2eB — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 18, 2024

