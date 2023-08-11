30
Newly-promoted Army general allegedly extorting peacekeepers to the tune of $8000 - Report

Soldiers Liberia The general is said to have extorted the monies from the soldiers on their return from missions

Fri, 11 Aug 2023 Source: theheraldghana.com

Concerns are being raised about the recent promotions of senior military officers by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with reports that a particular officer has filed a petition against the Military High Command, calling for an investigation into certain alleged conducts of one of these newly-promoted officers.

The officer, until recently a Brigadier-General, was alleged to be extorting money from soldiers on peacekeeping missions.

He is said to have been selling United Nations Peacekeeping slots to soldiers who were not due for the missions since 2019, and in the process denied soldiers who were due to embark on these missions to Sudan, The Gambia, Mali and Lebanon.

The Herald Newspaper is informed that, as much as US$8000 were extorted from the soldiers when they returned from the peace mission.

The soldiers, The Herald, learnt got paid US$12,700, but the senior officer extorted his US$8000, leaving them with a paltry US$4,000.

Many of the soldiers, The Herald was informed were not due for Peacekeeping, but were selected and sneaked on the missions by the said senior officer at the cost of US$8000, vaguely labelled as “GOC Admin”.

His conduct has led to some soldiers embarking on these missions several times when others had not been on the missions.

Per Ghana Armed Forces arrangements, soldiers are supposed to be on these missions for a year at US$35 per day. They are to spend two years in Ghana upon return before their next trip; however, The Herald learnt that the officer is able to sneak them onto another trip at US$8000.

Strangely, the petition was said to have been treated with contempt by the military high command and the senior officer, has been promoted and given sensitive responsibility.

The development, has left many of the soldiers very livid with lots of murmuring amongst the soldiers and the officer corps as to the extent of the degeneration in the GAF.

The Herald over the weekend, intercepted the list of military officers who had been elevated. They included;

Maj Gen Aryeetey – National College of Defence Studies (NCDS)

Maj Gen Onwona – GAFCSC Comdt

Brig Gen Aphour – Maj Gen DCOS Ops& trg

Brig Gen Gyandu – IPSO to Trg

Brig Gen Asiedu – Trg – IPSO

Brig Gen Tanye Kulono- NCDS Chied Coord

Ntiri – NCDS Snr DS

Brig Gen Gbedawo – GMA Dep Comdt

Brig Gen Wonje – COS at Boundary Commission

Paintsil – promoted Brig Gen – Comd ASOB

Col GKT Sam – Brig Gen

Col EV Abraham – promoted Brig Gen – Critical Care Hosp Comd

Col Vander Pallen – Brig Gen

Col Salifu- promoted Brig Gen

Col RK Mensah- Dep Comd ASOB

Col KKK Afriffah – HQ TRADOC Chief Coord

Col Wiafe – DES

Col Narh – ACTS Comd

Col Mensah Yawson – Dep Comd Armd Bde

Col Appoh – GHQ DID

Col Atuluk – GMA D Mil Div

Col AY Owusu – Att to Natl Sy

Col Ackah – A/ASEC.

Col Obiri Yeboah – Army HQ, Chief G5. Promoted

Col Buah – GAFCSC (Jnr), CI, Academic Studies. Promoted

Col Ohemeng – Army HQ, Chief G2 (Trg). Promoted

Col Debrah – R List. Promoted

Lt Col Atiogbe – promoted to Col

Lt Col Tenadu – CO 3 Bn

Lt Col Boakye CO ABF

Lt Col Asampong -CO 10 Mech Bn

Lt Col Adams – appt Comd Rear 1 Bn DTBN

Lt Col IK Boako – CO 11 Mech Bn

Lt Col Owusu Afriyie – CO 5 Bn

Lt Col Korsah -153 Armd Regt

Lt Col Cudjoe – CO JWS

Lt Col Issah – CO ATS

Lt Col Tetteh – CO STS

Lt Col Appau – Jubilee House, office of COS

Lt Col Twumasi – CO 81 Sig Regt

Lt Col Essel – CO Def Sig Regt

Lt Col Avorke – CO BSD

Lt Col Luri – CO Base Workshop

Lt Col Odoom – CO EMETTS

Lt Col Sedor- DS GAFCSC

Lt Col Poku – DS GAFCSC

Lt Col Terpkertey – R List

Lt Col Hassim – DS GAFCSC

Lt Col Korsah – CO 153

Lt Col Issah – CO ATS

