General News

Newmont employee crashes to death

Daniel Asiedu Akrofi, the deceased

An employee of Newmont Goldcorp Ahafo at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region died in a fatal accident in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, 40-year-old Daniel Asiedu Akrofi ran into a grounded Kia truck with registration number AW 7461-14 loaded with plastic pipes on the Sunyani-Abesim highway, near the Mandela Restaurant in Sunyani.



Akrofi was driving his Toyota Corolla private vehicle with registration number GR 258-18 when he crashed into the Kia truck parked in the inner lane of the road around 0400 hours.

His body has since been deposited at the Regional Hospital mortuary in Sunyani.



Superintendent Sarfo Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency and said the Police had arrested the Kia Truck driver to assist in Police investigations.

