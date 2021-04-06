Newscaster Natalie Forte resigns from TV3

Newscaster Natalie Forte

Newscaster Natalie Forte has parted ways with Media General owners of TV3 and its affiliates.

This was made known in a post shared on her Facebook page some hours ago.



The newscaster whose voice has been one of the most unique on television for these four years she has been with the media entity.



In her statement announcing her resignation, Natalie Forte said she is grateful for the opportunities she was opened to while working at the media entity.



She indicated that she had learnt a lot from colleagues and was hopeful that memories of her time at the media entity will linger.



In 2020, the television personality left the station for further studies and returned later in the year to continue her duties at the media entity.



It’s not clear what led to her resignation from one of Ghana’s media giants and there are no indications of she moving to another media entity in the country.

READ HER RESIGNATION NOTICE HERE



RESIGNATION NOTICE |



As I resign from TV3 with effect from 5th April 2021, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Management of Media General for an incredible 4 years with the firm.



I am grateful for the platform to kickstart my Media journey, the opportunities granted me have been transformative; and to my colleagues, I’m honoured to have learnt from such an experienced team. The memories will forever remain with me. I wish Media General the very best in the years ahead. With Gratitude, Natalie Fort.



