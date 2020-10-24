Next NDC gov't will upgrade Aiyinasi Health Centre to polyclinic - John Mahama

The Aiyinasi Health Centre

Correspondence from Western Region

The Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment of upgrading the Aiyinasi Health Centre to the status of a polyclinic if elected president of this country in the incoming General Elections.



Mr. Mahama, as the then President through Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, commenced the process of upgrading the Aiyinasi Health Center into a polyclinic status, but unfortunately, the John Mahama-led administration lost power in 2016 and till now nothing has been done about it.



Aiyinasi is the biggest and most populated and also a commercial town in Ellembelle District with over 7,000 residents but the only health facility there is the Health Centre which can't give adequate healthcare to its residents and other adjoining communities.



Addressing thousands of NDC supporters as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region at Aiyinasi Health Centre park on Tuesday night, Mr. John Mahama pledged his readiness to upgrade the Health Centre into a polyclinic status.

John Mahama was optimistic of winning the December 7 polls, said the Aiyinasi Health Centre must be given much attention to saving more lives.



He commended Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for adding some structures to the Aiyinasi Health Centre.



"In 2016, we started adding structures to the existing ones but unfortunately we lost power and since then nothing has been done to this Health Centre here but I promise the Chief and people of Aiyinasi that when I come to power and with God I will win this year's election and I will upgrade it to a polyclinic", he pledged.



Mr. Mahama who has promised in his 2020 manifesto of building utra-modern market centers in some parts of the country, also promised to build one for the good people of Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District during his next administration.

"In my first term as the president we built so many market centers and we have promised in our manifesto that we will build more market centers across the country and we will build one at Aiyinasi in Ellembelle District", he stated.



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to pledge to build a brand new District Hospital in the Ellembelle District to save lives.



Ellembelle District one of the Districts in the Western Region which does not have a District Hospital.



"We are coming to build a brand new District Hospital in Ellembelle", he promised.

He added, "In 2016 I promised to build a District Hospital in Ellembelle but unfortunately I lost power but I will honour my promise and since God is on our side we will win the December 7 polls and the District Hospital is coming on live and coloured".



Mr. Mahama charged the teeming NDC supporters to remain resolute and vote massively for him to come and rescue this country from the corrupt, family and friends Akufo-Addo-led government hands.



He also reaffirmed his pledge of paying Assembly Members in his next administration.



Speaking on behalf of the good people of Nzema Aiyinasi, the Chief of the area, Nana Etwe Kpanyinli VI, thanked Former President John Mahama for pledging to upgrade the Aiyinasi Health Centre into a polyclinic status.

He said the Health Centre has a vast land for the project and urged him to honour his pledge when given the nod.



He appealed to Mr. John Mahama to initiate the Free Bus program which would pick students who walk a long distance to school.



He said the program would limit the report of missing schoolchildren drastically especially at Aiyinasi and its environs.



The Chief took the opportunity to plead with Mr. John Mahama that when he wins the Elections and becomes the next president of Ghana, he should consider Chiefs and pay them monthly allowances.