Next NDC government will create sustainable jobs, not the NABCo type - Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated the surge in the unemployment rate in the country.

The situation, he lamented was alarming and ought to be addressed.



Addressing supporters during his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, the former president stressed the urgent need for the establishment of sustainable employment opportunities.



He said the next NDC government will prioritize the implementation of policies aimed at fostering genuine and sustainable job creation.



According to him, the current administration has failed in addressing the challenge.



He said initiatives such as NABCo has failed to provide a lasting solution to unemployment.

John Dramani Mahama said, “To have that 14.7% unemployment rate, tertiary-trained graduates are a bigger chunk than those below secondary and basic education, and so it is something that we need to look at.



"And so the next government’s major focus must be putting in policies that will create jobs, jobs, and jobs. And these should not be artificial jobs like we normally do; you do NABCo and you know that you have no sustainable place to put them after the three years when they graduate from NABCo, and yet, it is just done to win political points.



“[Government claims it has] given 100,000 young people jobs, and now when they finish the NABCo and you owe them nine months’ allowance arrears, and the government is refusing to pay them.



"And so we must aim more at sustainable jobs. And we can’t get those sustainable jobs in many places, including the agricultural value chain,” he added.



