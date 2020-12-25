Next Speaker of Parliament should live above reproach, partisanship – Minority

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Whoever becomes the next Speaker of Parliament in the eighth Parliament under this Fourth Republican Constitution should have certain qualities per the expectation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament.

“For Speaker of Parliament you will need somebody who is above reproach, above partisanship, familiar with the rules and has an unparalleled commitment to the good of Ghana and would hold the two sides of the house together for the good of Ghana and not serve any parochial interest,” Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said



The Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) explained Speaker for 8th Parliament must be non-partisan



According to him, the nomination of the next Speaker for the eighth Parliament must be politically neutral to oversee the proceedings of the House.



The Tamale South MP also said whoever is declared ‘winner’ for the presidency should cut and reduce the size of government drastically to protect the public purse.

“I will not, whether Majority or Minority Leader, negotiate with any president in the reduction of his government because it is a must.



“Parliament should not allow any president to appoint Ministers and their deputies to exceed 70. I want it to reflect that the citizenry wants preservation of public resources and its prudent use.



“You have to provide accommodation, security and vehicles be it four wheels or salon cars, they all come at a price which can be used to take care of a pregnant woman and a sick child somewhere,” he stated.



Mr Iddrisu then quizzed, “Why should you have 120 ministers for a small country like Ghana?”