Next on People & Places: A climb up the 2nd highest mountain in Ghana

It requires stamina, courage, mental fortitude, and determination to get up this mountain.

Arguably the 2nd highest mountain in Ghana, with a height of 2700 feet above sea level, the Amedzofe mountain has become one of the country's biggest tourist attractions.



Located in the Volta Region, the mountain serves as one of the many other interesting tourist sites in the region and in the Amedzofe township specifically.



Many activities including praying are done on top of this mountain.

As part of the People & Places Amedzofe Diaries, Wonder Ami Hagan took a climb with the team up the mountain.



The journey was captured and will be shared with you in the full episode of People & Places airing on Tuesday, February 14, on GhanaWeb TV.



