1
Menu
News

Next on People & Places: All about the only ethnic group made up of Ewes, Akans and Dangmes

Video Archive
Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are various ethnic groups in Ghana and each has its unique culture and story. So it is for the Ada people in Ghana.

Theirs is a rather interesting history, with 3 different ethnic groups coming together as one.

The Ada people are made up of Akans, Ewes, and Dangmes.

How did this come to be? What is their language? and their food?

This is what we delved into when we visited Ada in this edition of People & Places.

Join Wonder Ami and her guests as we learn more.

This edition of People & Places airs on GhanaWeb TV on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.

Below is a preview of what to expect:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
Related Articles: