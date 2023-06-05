3
Menu
News

Next on People & Places: Taboos and unique cultural practices of this ethnic group

Video Archive
Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the last episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, the Asafotufiami festival of the Ada people was highlighted.

Our resource person, Ayiku Akuaku spoke about the history of the festival, how it came to be, and how the first few days of the festival are marked.

This week, the conversation continues, this time, with focus on how the festival is climaxed, as well as taboos that are observed by the people of the Ada Traditional area.

This edition of People & Places airs on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV. Do make a date.

Watch a preview of the show here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Related Articles: